22-Year Old Steals Train For a 7-Mile Joyride

If you think of a train robber, you probably think of someone illicitly boarding a train, robbing everyone of all their possessions and then somehow making a daring escape.



However, a 22-year old in Florida literally robbed a train. He has been ordered by a judge to stay away from locomotives (hilarious!), to three years probation, and 100 hours of community service.

His exact crime, according to CBS12: Authorities say Dowdy and a friend climbed aboard an empty CSX engine in February and went on a seven-mile trip. The friend told investigators that they were headed to a local bar.

Anyway, as we build out our train infrastructure in this country, we should at least hope that they’ll be more safely locked down than this empty CSX engine.

