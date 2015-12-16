A tornado warning has been issued for Sydney

Photo: Cassie Trotter/ Getty.

“A very dangerous thunderstorm” is expected to hit Sydney this morning.

Tornadoes, very destructive winds, large hailstones and very heavy rainfall and flash flooding are all likely, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The storms are expected to affect Sydney City, Sydney Olympic Park, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and waters off Bondi Beach by 11:10 am and Hornsby, Ryde and Terrey Hills by 11:40 am.

Here is the image the BOM has provided with the warning.

Photo: The BOM.

A tornado warning has also been issued for Kurnell, with wind gust greater than 200 km/h reported at in the area at 10.30 am today.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should move cars under cover or away from trees, secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony and keep clear of fallen power lines, creeks and storm drains.

The update will be issued by 11:40 am.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

Here are some photos of the wild weather hitting the city.

#sydney #weather #hail #instagram A video posted by BV (@billyvolo) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:58pm PST

Rose Bay, right now. #sydneystorm A photo posted by Broadsheet Sydney (@broadsheet_syd) on Dec 15, 2015 at 7:22pm PST

#lightning #storm #qlink #qantas #sydney #dash8 #q400 #holyshitballs A photo posted by Adam. (@adamkung) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:56pm PST

Stay safe, Sydney! #sydneystorm A photo posted by Debbie Mundell (@debjmun) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:56pm PST

Trapped! #cronulla #Sydney #storm #hail #insane #weather #holycrap A photo posted by Peter Reid (@peteyreid) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:35pm PST

The storm in Sydney #sydney #weather #storm #cloud A photo posted by Suki Mcmaster (@sukimcmaster) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:33pm PST

#badweather #cronullabeach #hail #storm A photo posted by Cogito ergo sum (@juliettekbe) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:55pm PST

Hail around Kurnell – huge, and deadly-looking. #sydneystorms (pic via lovely lady from a church in the area) pic.twitter.com/mqvdpdLB92 — Sam Buckingham-Jones (@SamEBJones) December 16, 2015

Here’s the moment it hit Sydney Harbour. These photos were taken via the Sydney Harbour Foreshore Authority Live Stream between 11.10 and 11.20am.

You can see the storm clouds approaching.

As they invade the sky the city gets darker

And darker.

When it hits it’s almost a black out with rain and wind.

It’s even too much to the camera, covered with rain drops.

The damage at Kurnell is also becoming apparent. This tweet from Engadine Royal Fire Brigade shows the effect of the destructive winds.

Crews in attendance at #Kurnell to assist #Tornado photo supplied by S Goddard pic.twitter.com/1RRpKTRaOH — Engadine RFB (@Engadine_RFB) December 16, 2015

SYDNEY STORMS | 20+ #FRNSW crews assisting @NSWSES at KURNELL. Crews have attended 60+ storm incidents so far. pic.twitter.com/N1J9Qel3SB — Fire & Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 16, 2015

There are also reports that the Sydney Desalination Plant, which is in Kurnell, is being evacuated after significant damage.

JUST IN: Sydney Desalination Plant, #Kurnell is being evacuated after significant damage. Structural integrity cannot be confirmed. — SutherlandShireNews (@SShireNews) December 16, 2015

And the Huffington Post has photos of a flipped truck.

A truck flipped on its side in Kurnell https://twitter.com/hashtag/SydneyStorm?src=hash”>#SydneyStorm Photo: Renee Celarc More pics: https://t.co/wJRxmiHcGf pic.twitter.com/xmuYNi2s5x — HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) December 16, 2015

Flights appear to be grounded at Sydney Airport, and incoming planes skirt the city, waiting for the storm to pass.

Virgin Australia is one of the many airlines experiencing delays.

Storms in Sydney are affecting flights to/from Sydney Airport today. Please check our Flight Status page here: https://t.co/LTeeHjcgRQ — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) December 16, 2015

Qantas also has delayed some flights until the storm clears up.

Gridlocked traffic in the direction of the departures terminal is so bad people are even abandoning their cars to walk to their flights.

Claire Milet told The Guardian that they almost missed take off until she showed the airline the photo below.

“Apparently there were 30 people on our flight alone who missed it. Disgraceful for an international airport,” she said.

.@guardianaus reader Claire Milet took this, of people getting out of cars to walk to #SydneyAirport in #sydneystorm pic.twitter.com/7GbkszdJcp — (Joyeux No)Elle Hunt (@mlle_elle) December 16, 2015

