A Top VC On Sexism In The Industry: 'It's A Meritocracy'

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is being sued for alleged discriminating against its women partners, but Sequoia Capital partner Greg McAdoo insists that the industry is still a meritocracy.At TechCrunch Disrupt, David Kirkpatrick asked a panel of investors, which also included Kleiner Perkins partner Mike Abbott, about the scandal and whether there was sexism in the venture capital industry.



After a short period of silence, McAdoo made his statement.

“It’s a meritocracy,” McAdoo said. “I have no doubt that there are pockets of issues. I can only speak about Sequoia, we have quite a few women partners.”

“We don’t ask a whole lot of questions beyond where they came from and gender,” he said. “I can tell you it’s a fact.”

Kirkpatrick said it was interesting that Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, which has hosted some of the most successful women entrepreneurs in the industry, was the firm facing a lawsuit.

“It’s an important question and a legitimate question,” McAdoo said. “But we should look at the facts and the history of the business and then make our own judgment about the business.”

McAdoo was the only investor who spoke on the panel in response to the question, which also included Mike Arrington and First Round Capital investor Josh Kopelman.

