A top chef cooked a lamb roast in a car to show what could happen to a small child

When Sydney had a 40°C day recently, a bunch of people tried, unsuccessfully, to fry an egg on the street.

But Aria chef and Great Australian Bake Off judge Matt Moran recently demonstrated there’s a much easier way to do it – inside a car.

Moran was down at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach, with a black station wagon parked nearby, for a cooking demonstration titled “the Unconventional Oven”.

“This oven heats up in minutes. It stays consistently hot,” Moran tells the unsuspecting audience.

“It produces amazing results and it maintains a perfect temperature throughout.”

But it’s the sort of oven you should be very careful about using. The father of two is keen to warn people about the dangers of leaving kids inside a car during the summer heat for Kidsafe Australia.

Moran put a lamb loin on a baking tray in the vehicle, estimating it would take 90-120 minutes to cook. It was a modest 27.1°C outside when the car pulled up at 12.50pm. Ten minutes later it was already 35.4°C inside. When Moran put the lamb in 15 minutes later, the interior had reached 52.3°C. After 90 minutes in the afternoon sun, the cabin temperature hit 68.9°C and peaked at 72.5°C as the fat began to melt from the meat.

“This has been in there for a little over an hour and a half,” Moran says to the audience after pulling the lamb from the car. “To me, that is overcooked.”

The danger to children was terrifying obvious.

Kidsafe Australia says 75% of the total cabin temperature rise occurs within the first 5 minutes of parking a car and that even on cooler days, the interior temperature tops 70°C.

Around 5,000 children have to be rescued from cars in Australia annually, and 75% of them are under 4. In New South Wales in 2013, 2,200 children were rescued.

“As a father, I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked,” Moran says in the video.

“It is not safe, at any point in time, to leave a kid in the car. It is like an oven.”

The consequences can also be tragic. Earlier this year, a 22-month-old boy died in Victoria after being left in a car. Another Victorian woman was charged with manslaughter after her daughter died in a hot car in 2014.

The other tragedy is that harried parents are sometimes forgetting and accidentally leaving a child in the car.

Two years ago, that happened to a father in Perth, who only discovered what had happened when he went to pick up his son from childcare at the end of the day.

Kidsafe Australia suggests you should put a handbag or laptop in the back seat as a reminder that you have a child with you.

