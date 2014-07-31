A Top Australian Pearling Company Has Been Charged Over The Death Of One Of Its Divers

A model displaying some of Paspaley’s collection, Dolce, at 2 Martin Place, in 2006 in Sydney. Stephane L’hostis/Getty Images

Paspaley Pearling Company, a key producer of Australian baroque pearls, has been charged over the death of one of its divers off the North West of Australia.

The prosecution arises from an incident on April 14, 2012, in which 22-year-old pearl diver Jarrod Hampton died.

Paspaley Pearls has been charged under the the Occupational Safety and Health Act with failing to provide and maintain a safe working environment for its employees.

The maximum penalty is $200,000.

WorkSafe WA Commissioner Lex McCulloch said the charge was an important step in an extensive investigation.

“The investigation was a significant and complex one,” McCulloch said.

“WorkSafe conducted a thorough investigation of all the circumstances surrounding the incident, and this prosecution action completes the process.”

Victorian Jarrod Hampton died on his second day on the job while being towed underwater, collecting wild shells from the sea bed about 160 kilometres south of Broome.

