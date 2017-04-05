A tiny one-bedroom caretaker's cottage in Sydney is selling for $7 million

Domain

A tiny one-bedroom caretaker’s cottage on Sydney’s northern beaches is selling for a whopping $7 million.

While the block of land the property sits on is significantly larger at 560-square-metres, it’s another example of Sydney’s surging property market.

The cottage, owned by the Nick Scali Furniture family, is located on Snapperman’s Beach in Palm Beach, at the northern end of the region’s peninsula.

Last year restaurant entrepreneur John Szangolies bought a property in the same street for $9.2 million.

The cottage follows another eye-watering sale, also in Sydney’s northern beaches, in Fairy Bower last month.

In that instance a tennis court and pool sold for $5.3 million — the house was not included. Read more on that here.

