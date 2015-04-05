A tiny island in the Maldives claims it may have witnessed the downing of MH370

Kuda Huvadhoo/ Google Maps.

Locals of Kuda Huvadhoo, a tiny island in the Maldives, believe they may have witnessed the downing of MH370.

A number of residents on the 60-hectare fishing village, a dot in the Maldives chain of island, describe seeing a “very large plane” with “red and blue lines”, followed by “a loud noise”, pass over their island at 6.30am on March 8, 2014 – an unusual sighting for its remote location.

The Weekend Australian investigated the claims after it was found that despite giving signed statements to local police following the event, the Maldives National Defence Force told MH370 investigators no such aircraft movement was seen over its air space at the time in question.

Along with this information, acoustics scientists have records of a distinctive high-energy noise from the area at the time – Kuda Huvadhoo is more than 5000km away from the predicted crash zone 1800km southwest of Perth.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau continues to oversee the massive operation off Perth. So far only half of the priority area has been searched. No wreckage has been found.

The Weekend Australian has more.

