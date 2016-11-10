A Tinder-like app makes finding a new job as easy as swiping right

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images You can swipe right on professional opportunities.

Nowadays, finding a date is as easy as taking out your phone, downloading an app like Tinder, and swiping right until you find a good match.

What if you could do the same with jobs and business leads?

That’s the idea behind Opportunity, a social networking site that uses algorithms to match up professional connections.

“We didn’t see really anything like that happening in the professional world,” CEO Janis Krums told Business Insider. “The whole goal was to take some work out of this process that a lot of people might get frustrated with.”

By plugging in your location, industry, interests, and other information, users can post jobs, seek them out, and network. Opportunity provides you with leads, drawing from your existing LinkedIn connections and its own network of 1.1 million users.

According to Krums, the real difference between Opportunity and other professional networking sites like LinkedIn is its focus on introducing users to new connections, rather than just expanding on existing networks.

This makes it an especially good option for people who either lack large networks or are looking to break into new industries.

On the other side, Krum says that hiring managers at smaller organisations might find it more manageable to seek out new hires on Opportunity than on larger job boards sites, where their posts might get lost in the shuffle.

“You’re not matching to businesses, you’re connecting with other individuals,” Krums says.

Founded in 2014 by Krums and Bill Jula, the app now employs a nine person team based out of Sarasota, Florida and Riga, Latvia. The latest version launched in January. Most users are based in the US, England, India, Australia, and Brazil.

Just recently, Opportunity was awarded $250,000 in Great White Shark Fund’s seed round. Krums says that it’s major focus is optimising its free mobile options on iOS and Android.

“Even if they’re stuck in the airport, they could check Opportunity and see who’s on,” he told Business Insider. “Then maybe they can make a deal or even just network with somebody new.”

