Spike TV Greenlights Tiger Woods-Inspired TV Show

Spike TV has a series in the works that will feature a “sex-addict Tiger-named” caddy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Spike has been sitting on the project for about a year. The lead character, a washed-up U.S. Open champion, was scripted before Tiger Wood’s slew of “transgressions” surfaced after his Thanksgiving accident.

But now the Viacom-owned network, in their aim for a bigger male audience, is bringing Back Nine to the small screen.

Spike picked a nice time the debut pilot of the show. Tiger Woods declared he will hold a press conference Friday to discuss his potential future on the golf course.

Miguel Nunez, who is in talks to play Tiger, will have to study the appearance. Can he do a better washed-up sports star than Danny McBride on HBO’s Eastbound & Down? That’s a tough one.

