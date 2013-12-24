A Tiger Shark Was Photographed With Its Mouth Wide Open

Cat Schultz, an intern with the RJ Dunlap Marine Conservation Program took this picture, showing the inside of a tiger shark’s mouth, as part of an ongoing tagging project off the coast of Florida.

The tracking study is designed to better understand the migration routes of sharks, so scientists can protect them as their numbers are in decline.

After the shark was captured, researchers kept its mouth open with a hook while holding it down near the back of a boat on a platform that was partially under the water, Tia Ghose of LiveScience said.

This was just enough time for Schultz to peer her camera lens inside the predator’s mouth and take the shot.

