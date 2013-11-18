A Tiger-Cats Fan Standing Next To Rob Ford At Argonauts Game Holds 'Our Mayor Is Better Than Yours' Sign

There couldn’t be a more perfect picture than this.
Rob Ford went to the Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats playoff game in Toronto today and a Ti-Cats fan standing right next to him in the crowd held up a brilliant sign.
The Tiger-Cats won 36-24.
Photo via David Krikst of TSN:
Picture perfect next to a Hamilton fan with a sign mocking him. #RobFord pic.twitter.com/RwImbVpXxI
— David Krikst (@MyManDK) November 17, 2013
