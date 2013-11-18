A Tiger-Cats Fan Standing Next To Rob Ford At Argonauts Game Holds 'Our Mayor Is Better Than Yours' Sign

There couldn’t be a more perfect picture than this.

Rob Ford went to the Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats playoff game in Toronto today and a Ti-Cats fan standing right next to him in the crowd held up a brilliant sign.

The Tiger-Cats won 36-24.

Photo via David Krikst of TSN:

Picture perfect next to a Hamilton fan with a sign mocking him. #RobFord pic.twitter.com/RwImbVpXxI

— David Krikst (@MyManDK) November 17, 2013

