A third person has died from 'thunderstorm asthma'

General view of storm clouds over Melbourne. Photo: Vince Caligiuri/ Getty Images.

A third person has died from asthma after a storm that hit Melbourne on Monday night.

According to The Age, Apollo Papadopoulos, 35, is understood to have died after suffering an asthma attack despite paramedics trying to revive him.

Dee Kay, posted a tribute to Papadopoulos on Facebook.

“We were unstoppable on the dance floor Apollo, hopefully we will have a reunion in the after life. I cherish the moment we had, god bless your soul my friend! We are here, having a drink in memory of the good days…wherever you are, know that you a VERY missed and cherished,” she wrote.

Two other people, 20-year-old Hope Carnevali and 18-year-old Omar Moujalled, both died after the storm

Emergency services in Melbourne received 1870 calls for assistance from people with respiratory problems on Monday night after a major storm has been implicated in a mass outbreak of an illness known as “thunderstorm asthma”.

As Simon Thomsen reported yesterday:

Thunderstorm asthma occurs when wind and moisture cause pollen to rupture into small particles that can be inhaled, rather than being filtered out by the nose, causing an asthma attack. The smaller particles mean it can induce an asthma attack in people who have never had symptoms before. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing. Anyone with a rye grass allergy is highly susceptible to the illness.

Health Minister Jill Hennessy told parliament that the Inspector-General for Emergency Management had been commissioned to review the demand for assistance in the state.

“Unpredictable weather patterns and the impact on health I think is a new emerging frontier for public health risks,” she said.

“I absolutely think we need to broaden our state-wide responses to these sorts of weather events.”

The Age has more.

NOW READ: ‘THUNDERSTORM ASTHMA’: Two die and thousands fall sick as freak phenomenon hits Melbourne

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.