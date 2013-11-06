A Third Of Australian Companies Will Pursue Buy-Outs This Year: EY

Advisory firm EY is expecting an uptick in M&A activity in the coming year as Australian business confidence improves and companies turn their attention from cost-cutting to growth.

EY’s latest global Capital Confidence Barometer, which involved a survey of about 150 Australia and New Zealand executives, found 34% of local firms planning to pursue an acquisition in the next 12 months, up from 24% in April and 20% a year ago.

Ninety-three percent of Australasian respondents expected the local economy to grow and 70% said their focus had shifted to growth, “well ahead of the global trend (58%), which Australasia has lagged for the past two years,” EY reported.

From the report:

Planned acquisitions have returned to their April 2011 levels. Expectations for deals between $500 million and $1 billion have more than doubled in the past six months. Yet, this is still a cautious M&A environment. While almost 70% expect to see greater deal volumes, only about a third are planning to participate in M&A. […] Prices are likely to go up as more buyers chase a still constrained supply of targets. Those with growth on the agenda have few other places to turn. M&A activity will pick up – and there will be substantial first mover advantages for those prepared to jump first.

Of the Australasian firms looking to pursue buy-outs this year, a majority (66%) said the plan was driven by gaining share in existing and new markets, of which the top destinations were India, China, Vietnam, South Africa and Thailand.

About a third of all the Australia and New Zealand respondents blamed regulatory concerns for holding back their acquisition plans. EY said M&A activity would lift further when the political debate over the carbon and mining taxes was resolved.

