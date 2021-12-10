A third of all major companies in Australia don’t pay any tax, the ATO says. Photo: Getty Images

About 33% of the largest companies operating in Australia paid zero tax in the 2019-20 financial year.

That figure is up slightly on the 32% that was seen the year before.

There are, however, “legitimate” reasons why a company might not pay tax, the ATO says.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

About one-third of Australia’s largest companies still don’t pay any tax, five years after the Australian Tax Office said it would crack down on corporate tax evasion.

On Friday, the ATO released its annual corporate tax transparency report which found some 782 of Australia’s 2,370 largest companies, or 33%, paid zero tax throughout the 2019–20 financial year, up on the 32% that were able to avoid doing so the year before.

Most of the businesses that didn’t pay any tax at all were able to avoid it because they made a loss, while others were able to cash in on credits for the losses they suffered in the years prior.

ATO deputy commissioner Rebecca Saint said there were, however, “legitimate” reasons why a major company mightn’t have paid zero tax.

“Just because an entity doesn’t pay tax doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s tax avoidance or similar activity occurring, there can be good commercial justification to that,” Saint said.

“We have high levels of confidence around those entities that don’t pay tax and what I mean by that is we actually go and have looked into whether those losses are generated from commercial activities, as opposed to tax avoidance arrangements.”

Of all the businesses assessed by the tax office, 1,378 were foreign companies operating in Australia with a turnover of $100 million or more, while 513 were publicly traded Australian companies with the same turnover.

A further 479 were Australian-owned private companies operating in Australia with a turnover of more than $200 million.

Among the entire group, 1,588 of them did actually pay tax, while 371 businesses claimed a loss; 52 used tax offsets to lower their tax bills; 237 companies leveraged losses from previous years to wind down their owings, and the remaining 782 didn’t pay any tax at all.

While Saint said her office is confident that a large crop of businesses lawfully operated tax-free, her team remains uneasy about some of the offshore tactics being used by others to cut their tax obligations.

“We are concerned where we see cross-border dealings between related parties that result in excessive amounts being shifted offshore and not subject to tax in Australia,” she said.

Offshore movement is a major contributor to the corporate tax gap in Australia — the amount of tax the ATO expects companies to pay, compared to what is actually paid — which currently sits around 8.3%.

Targeting that tax gap, which is worth about $772 million, became one of the first ports of call for the tax office as the impacts of pandemic started to wane earlier this year.

Saint said the ATO is looking to cut that tax gap in half, aiming for a rate of closer to 4%.

The ATO has been cracking down heavily on the top end of town since March this year, with ramped up efforts through two programs that target the upper echelons of corporate Australia: the Top 500, and the Next 5,000.

Those programs have so far seen the ATO shift the engagement responsibility to businesses, suffocating them with paperwork and heightened compliance activities.

A large company, for example, may make transactions that sound alarms at the tax office, and then that’ll trigger ongoing auditing — which, in some cases, may go on for years — until the ATO is sure that the company can be trusted to pay the right amount of tax.

From the 2020 financial year, 23 different businesses still have ongoing disputes over tax bills worth a total of $1.5 billion. For 2019, about $1 billion is still being disputed by 13 major companies.