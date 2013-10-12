A Third Bucs Player Has Been Diagnosed With MRSA

A third Tampa Bay Buccaneers player has been diagnosed with MRSA, according to a press conference from the team today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, that player is cornerback Johnthan Banks.

The Bucs are scheduled to play the Eagles at home this weekend, but according to Adam Schefter, they may be advised to cancel the game:

NFLPA tells @wingoz that, depending on what MRSA containment report says, the NFLPA could advise Bucs-Eagles not to play this weekend.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2013

Dr. Anderson ruled out that the first two cases of the infection are related to the most recent, claiming they are two different types of MRSA. The cause of the third is still being determined.

Kicker Lawrence Tynes was the first infected. He contracted the infection during training camp and has been unable to play this season as a result. Tynes has since filed a injury grievance against the Bucs.

Carl Nicks was the second case. Nicks was officially diagnosed with the disease in late-August with an infection to his left foot and had a recurrence this week. Nicks responded well to antibiotics initially but digressed as the bacteria fought off the antibodies.

GM Mark Dominik said the team is “implementing health and safety policies” to control the situation. The NFLPA will be reviewing the MRSA containment report to determine if the Buccaneers and Eagles should play on Sunday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.