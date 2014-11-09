A Third Australian Has Been Killed In Syria, ISIS Leader Thought To Be 'Critically Wounded'

Photo: Spencer Platt/ Getty

A third Australian, suspected of being an ISIS fighter, has been killed in Syria – the third to die in just two weeks.

While details of the man have not yet been confirmed by the Department of Foreign Affairs, because of “the extremely dangerous security situation”, it’s been reported by The Sun-Herald that the man is from a well-known family with children.

Islamic State kingpin, and Australian, Mohammad Ali Baryalei and Australian IS fighter Abu Noor al-Kurdi have also been recently killed, bringing to total of Australian ISIS militant deaths in Syria and Iraq to 13.

The news follows a decision by US President Barack Obama to double American forces in Iraq by 1500 troops.

This morning air strikes destroyed a 10-vehicle Islamic State convoy near the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Now the Al Arabiya News Channel reports sources have told it that the leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “critically wounded” during the attack.

Other reports also state several other regional IS leaders were killed or injured in the blasts.

