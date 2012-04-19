A Thin Layer Of Special Paint Can Save Your Phone From A Watery Grave

Water is death for your gadgets, but Daikin Industries aims to change that, reports Engadget.



The company is developing a water-resistant coating that could save your phone from water damage.

Similar ideas have been put into play before, but this one shows the most promise because of its low toxicity and environmental street cred.

Watch this video for an impressive demo:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

