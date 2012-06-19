A Texas Oil Heiress Is Turning Her West Village Townhouse Into A Hi-Tech Fortress

via MacMillan



Hyatt Bass, daughter of billionaire Texas oil baron Sid Bass, is outfitting her West Village townhouse with hi-tech security features fit for a royal, the New York Post reports today.Bass, an author and wife of “Date Night” screenwriter Josh Klausner, has reason to secure her home.

Her family has twice been targeted, once in Texas in 1980 and again in 2011, when her socialite mother was held hostage in a bizarre crime scenario in which she thought she had been injected with a deadly virus. It turned out to be a hoax perpetrated by her ex-butler.

Bass purchased the four-story townhouse on Greenwich Street in 2001 for $7.5 million, according to the Post. The bottom floor will be commercial space while the top three floors will be used as a residence.

So what is Bass doing to secure the home? According to the Post‘s Jennifer Gould Keil:

Security features will include five ground-level surveillance cameras painted like the brick facade, two flush-mounted intercom panels adjacent to the entrances, and wrapping the top three floors in metal, plans show.

Designs also call for using reinforced glass and having the windows open only toward the back yard.

Brick parapets — which mean “to cover, or defend” in Italian — along the roof are also planned, to stop would-be intruders.

Bass and Klausner have two young sons.

