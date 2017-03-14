A tennis court and pool just sold in Sydney for $5.3 million -- the house was not included

Photo: Domain

If you thought you had heard it all when it came to the outrageous anecdotes about the Sydney property market, this latest story is sure to top the list.

A tennis court and pool has just sold in Fairy Bower, near Manly Beach, for a whopping $5.3 million. The adjoining house was not included.

Originally listed last September with the adjoining home for a $10 million-plus sale figure, the entire 1400-square-metre property seemed too much for the market, but the reduced size whet the appetite of buyers.

Located on the crown of Bower Street, the “level vacant land with panoramic views” was formerly owned by former rugby union chief Gary Flowers and kidney specialist Carol Pollock.

According to Domain, it follows the sale of Seven West Media’s chief executive Tim Worner’s home on the same street. It had a price guide of more than $6 million.

