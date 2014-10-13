A Teenager Racially Abused A Brisbane Train Guard, His Mate Filmed It, Laughed, Uploaded It To YouTube. Now They're In Court

Warning: NSFW contains coarse language and racism

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This mobile phone video is 5 minutes of the worst and best of Australia and now two teenage boys have faced court over an abusive, racist rant against a security guard on a Brisbane train.

The incident occurred on October 2 around 11.50pm on a train stationed at Indooroopilly. It was provoked by Queensland Rail security guard Josphat Mkhwananzi asking Abdel-Kader Russel-Boumzar, 17, to take his feet of the train seat.

“Do you want to come to Australia and learn some proper English,” Russel-Boumzar says in the footage.

“That is not the issue,” Mkhwananzi replies, inadvertently launching an expletive-laden five-minute tirade from the teenager.

At one stage the boy, who seems under the influence, wants the guard to step outside and fight him. While the guard remains passive and low-key at all times, other passengers are less than impressed, some responding in kind. When others call out the teenager for his racial abuse and he turns his ire on them, Mkhwananzi intervenes, placing himself between the passengers and the abusive boy.

It ends when Russel-Boumzar’s mate, Bailey Clout, 18, who filmed the entire incident, drags his mate off the train as the pair laugh at their behaviour. Clout posted the footage on the internet, but it wasn’t really noticed until Brisbane rapper Fortafy posted it to his 150,000 followers on Facebook on Saturday night with the comment “makes me feel sick that people are like this”. It has since been shared more than 51,000 times.

The pair surrendered to police on the weekend following a huge internet backlash and Clout appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday, pleading guilty to creating a nuisance. He was convicted and fined $400.

Russel-Boumzar also appeared in court today facing two counts assault occasioning bodily harm, creating a nuisance on a railway and one count each of threatening violence, common assault and using a carriage service to menace or harass. It’s alleged he verbally abused and spat on the security officer. He was granted bail over police objections.

Magistrate Brownyn Springer said was surprised to hear that Russel-Boumzar will dispute the spitting charge.

“I thought that that was all caught in the footage?” she said, according to News Corp.

As part of his bail conditions the teenager must live in Paddington with his parents and be accompanied by them when out of the house, expect to attend work as an apprentice mechanic. He is also under curfew, must report to police thrice weekly and cannot go near Queensland Rail infrastructure.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott called the incident “un-Australian” during a visit to Brisbane.

“I think it’s un-Australian to abuse someone in a public place just because you don’t like the way they look, or you don’t like the way they dress, or you make assumptions about what they believe,” he said.

Condemnation of the incident has been widespread. Queensland multicultural affairs minister Glen Elmes called the teenager an imbecile on Twitter

https://twitter.com/GlenElmesMP/status/521141244022362112

Josphat Mkhwananzi was a contractor to Queensland Rail which said it was “disgusted” and had contacted his company to offer support.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.