A teenager has been charged with threatening to damage the Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Opera House. Picture: Getty Images

A man has been charged overnight after he threatened to damage the Sydney Opera House.

The 18-year-old from Narwee in southern Sydney was arrested by police yesterday morning after he was allegedly acting suspiciously in the forecourt.

He was detained without incident. The man’s backpack was seized and is undergoing forensic examination.

Police also seized a number of items from his home for examination.

The man will appear in court today charged with threatening to destroy or damage property.

He has been refused bail and will appear at Central Local Court today.

Police say there is no ongoing threat in relation to the incident.

