A teenager has been charged with planning a terrorist attack in Sydney

Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty Images.

A teenage boy has been charged with planning a terrorist attack.

The 17-year-old was arrested at his home in south-west Sydney last night and taken to Camden Police Station where he was charged.

Along with preparing to carry out a terrorist act, the teen was charged with using a telecommunications network with intent to commit a serious offence.

His arrest came after police were alerted to a number of social media posts.

The teen had his bail refused and will appear at a Children’s Court today.

Police say there is no threat to the community. The matter is not linked to any previous investigation carried out by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

