A Teenager Died And 78 People Were Arrested For Drugs At Sydney Dance Party

Harbourlife. Source: Facebook

A 19-year-old girl died from a suspected drug overdose at a dance party at Mrs Macquaries Chair yesterday, while another 78 people were arrested for drug offences at the event.

Police were running a sniffer dogs drug operation at Harbourlife, a $115 per ticket outdoor dance festival attracting a crowd of more than 5000 people, when they became aware around 4.40pm that a woman was unconscious.

The 19-year-old Longueville woman was assessed at the scene by Ambulance Paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, where she later died.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner outlining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

