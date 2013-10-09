A Teenager Can't Be Punished For Killing Two People With A Car Thanks To A Weird Legal Loophole

Eliza Wannan and William Dalton-Brown. Photo: Supplied

Teenager Rhys Colefax killed two people when he reversed over them as they were sleeping in a swag, but he can’t be charged with their deaths as the accident did not happen on a New South Wales road.

Coroner Sharon Freund, according to ABC News, today found that Colefax was under the influence of alcohol when the car he was driving killed 19-year-olds Eliza Wannan and Will Dalton-Brown wile they were sleeping on Australia day three years ago.

Despite this, he can’t be penalised for their deaths under NSW law as they were killed in a paddock, not on a road or related area, Freund decided.

Other Australian states have clauses in their laws which make it illegal to drink or drive dangerously even if you are on private property. According to ABC News, the NSW roads minister Duncan Gay is now seeking legal advice.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Freund said the 17-year-old Colefax would still be punished by the knowledge he had killed two people.

“He may have escaped legal penalty but to describe him as lucky would be wrong. This was a terrible accident with terrible irreversible consequences for all directly and indirectly involved.”

