A Teenage Australian Was Killed In A Shark Attack While Fishing In Far North Queensland

Rudder Reef to Port Douglas. Photo: Google Maps.

An 18-year-old man was killed by a shark on Rudder Reef, off Port Douglas, on Monday.

The teenager from the nearby town of Mossman was reportedly spearfishing at about 11am when he was bitten on his right upper leg into his groin and his right upper arm. Queensland police report the man died shortly after a two-hour trip back to the shore.

The breed of shark is unknown.

The ABC reports friends travelling with the man called authorities and performed CPR and first aid while they waited for emergency services to arrive.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

