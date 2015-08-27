A team of traders at Goldman Sachs lost $50 million

Goldman Sachs’ distressed debt trading team is hurting.

The team has lost between $US50 million and $US60 million so far this year, according to Laura J Keller and Michael J Moore at Bloomberg.

The distressed debt trading team sits inside the bank’s fixed income unit in the securities division.

The U.S. investment bank lost money on a positions in the energy sector and on the bonds of paper producer Verso Corp., according to the Bloomberg report.

Energy bonds have taken a beating this year as plummeting commodity prices put pressure on exploration and production companies as well as oil field services firms.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

