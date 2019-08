Zion Harvey, 8, is the youngest person to ever undergo a double hand transplant. Hand transplants are extremely rare, and only a few hospitals around the world are able to perform the complicated procedure.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.