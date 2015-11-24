A team of surgeons gave this little boy new hands

Zion Harvey is the youngest person to ever undergo a double hand transplant.

The eight-year-old boy lost both his hands and feet when he was two. He developed sepsis, a life-threatening infection that attacks the body. After receiving a kidney transplant from his mother, Zion made a full recovery.

By age 5, Zion had learned to do everyday childhood activities. He could play video games and handle many routine activities all on his own. After years of coping without hands or feet, his doctors had a crazy idea: a 10.5-hour double hand transplant procedure.

Hand transplants are extremely rare and only a few hospitals around the world able to perform the operation. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has a team of 40 medical professionals able to handle the transplant.

Zion’s operation was a huge success. Within days, he was able to wiggle his new fingers.

With his new hands and feet, Zion is holding his own on the playground.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki.

