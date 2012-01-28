A Team Of Divers Seem To Have Discovered A 'UFO' At The Bottom Of The Baltic Sea

A team of Swedish salvage divers have discovered an unexplained object at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, Yahoo News reports.



“My first reaction was to tell the guys that we have a UFO here on the bottom,” said Peter Lindberg, head of the Ocean Explorer team.

According to sonar readings, the object is about 60 meters across, the size of a jumbo jet. And the plot thickens. Nearby is another, smaller object with a similar shape. Both have “drag marks” behind them on the sea floor, stretching back more than 400 feet.

The most obvious explanation would be that they were shipwrecks. But Lindberg says that theory doesn’t hold water because of the large size of the objects. “Of course it would be something from another ship but it’s quite big,” he told CNN.

Another theory doing the rounds is that they may be Russian warships built around the end of the 1800s. Lindberg debunks this as well, saying that not only were those ships much smaller, they were not patrolling the Baltic during that time.

The team first found the objects in August of last year, and had no plans to return to the scene, but the spike in interest from the public has led them to begin planning a return trip. But Lindberg will have to wait for calmer waters, possibly in May, before going back down for a closer look.

WATCH:



