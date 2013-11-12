Peewee Football Team Executes A Trick Play To Score A Clever Touchdown

A peewee football coach decided to pull out all the stops to score a touchdown. The Suniland Sundevils executed the classic “Statue of Liberty” play to fool the opposing defence and score.

The peewee football team is composed of kids only five and six years old, which makes it that much more impressive. Watch the little footballers execute the play perfectly here (via Deadspin):

