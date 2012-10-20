Teacher Accidentally Reveals Racy Photos Of Herself To Students On School-Issued iPad

Not the iPad in question. Not the photo in question.

Four middle school students in Indiana were suspended for finding racy photos of their teacher on a school issued iPad, ABC’s RTV6 reports.Apparently the teacher took revealing photos of herself on her iPhone. Then, via Apple’s iCloud Photo Stream service, the photos ended up on the school’s iPad, which was linked to her iTunes account.



In case you’re not familiar with iCloud or Photo Stream. If you take a photo on one iOS device like an iPhone or iPod Touch, it can appear across all iOS devices using that iTunes account.

The Herald Bulletin reports, “Anderson Police Detective Joel Sandefur said the digital photograph found by seventh-graders on a school-issued iPad was not of a topless woman and the person depicted in the photo was partially clad and seen from the neck down.”

Why on earth are the students getting suspended? After all, it was the teacher who decided to take racy photos and accidentally sync them with the school’s iPad. The students are being suspended because they weren’t supposed to be looking at the Photos app on the iPad.

The school explained its decision saying, “A teacher gave certain students access to a school-owned IPad, which had been assigned to her, for a precise purpose of working within two different applications. The students explored the IPad and went to unauthorised applications, one of which was IPhotos. Unbeknownst to the teacher, a picture which was on the teacher’s personal cell phone had been stored in ICloud and therefore streamed to her school-owned IPad.”

The teacher has also been disciplined according to RTV6, though it didn’t say how.

Lesson here: If you’re a teacher, be careful with those semi-naked photos you’re taking of yourself. If you’re a student: Don’t get caught.

