WATCH: A Tanker Full Of Propane Explodes In Russia

Photo: YouTube
Footage uploaded onto YouTube shows a fireball lighting up the night sky over Tver, which is around 100 miles northwest from Moscow, on Wednesday evening.The explosion happened just before 10pm local time after a tanker containing flammable propane gas caught fire in a car park.
Emergency services battled the flames for 12 hours as the blaze spread to four buses, a minibus and a second tanker.
Despite the size of the explosion, there have been no reports of any injuries.
Watch the video; jump to 2:20 for the explosion:
