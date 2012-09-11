A Talent Agency Is Suing CNBC Star Mandy Drury

A talent agency is suing CNBC’s Australian-native Mandy Drury, the co-anchor of “Street Signs,” according to a complaint with the Supreme Court of the State of New York filed last week.



In the complaint, William Morris endeavour Entertainment LLC alleges that Drury still owes them commission payments after they represented her while negotiating a “lucrative four-year contract” with CNBC.

WME says it acted as Drury’s agent in October of 2009 during talks with CNBC and continued to do so when she eventually signed an employment contract with CNBC in March 2010. That CNBC employment contract started on April 30, 2010 and will run through April 2, 2014, the court document shows.

The talent agency also says that Drury agreed to pay commissions of 10% of the gross compensation at CNBC. WME claims that this agreement was made in several writings, including emails and invoices.

The complaint says that Drury terminated her agency relationship with WME in December 2010.

The agency then says she stopped paying them commissions and that damages so far are at least $150,000, plus interest, according to the court papers.

UPDATE: “Ms. Drury terminated William Morris endeavour nearly two years ago as a result of its failure to perform even the most basic services that any agency offers to its clients. WME’s lawsuit is a desperate effort to extract an unwarranted payment from Ms. Drury, who is fully confident that she will prevail in the Court proceedings,” John Rosenberg, Drury’s attorney, said in an emailed statement to Business Insider.

We also reached out to Perkins Coie, the law firm representing WME, for further comment.

[Hat Tip: Hollywood Reporter]

