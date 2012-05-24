A Tale Of Two Stock Exchanges...

There’s buzz today about the NYSE making a press for Facebook to switch stock exchanges, since its IPO flopped and there were technical issues on the first day.
No surprise then: Shares in NYSE Euronext are trouncing shares in NASDAQ today.
In both charts, the NYSE is the blue line.
Meanwhile, check out the 5 day chart.
The NASDAQ is down 6%. The NYSE is positive.
Looks like a classic “winner’s curse” for the NASDAQ.
