A Tale Of Two Stock Exchanges...

There’s buzz today about the NYSE making a press for Facebook to switch stock exchanges, since its IPO flopped and there were technical issues on the first day.



No surprise then: Shares in NYSE Euronext are trouncing shares in NASDAQ today.

In both charts, the NYSE is the blue line.

Meanwhile, check out the 5 day chart.

The NASDAQ is down 6%. The NYSE is positive.

Looks like a classic “winner’s curse” for the NASDAQ.

