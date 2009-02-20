Tale Of Two Portraits

Both Joel Schumacher and Les Moonves have paintings of themselves hanging in their homes, but who’s more embarrassed: the big-name Hollywood director or the CBS CEO?

Schumacher, the director of Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and the not-as-comic-book-inspired St. Elmo’s Fire, has an eight-foot high painting that hangs in his closet and is illuminated from above when the door is open. 10 years ago, a friend of his who was creating life-size portraits for an art show took some polaroids of the director and turned one into a painting, which the producer, Arnon Milchan, later saw and bought for him.

Moonves allowed friend Margaret Rose Perenchio to paint a portrait of himself and his wife, Julie Chen, donating the $12,000 price to charity. And now his painting resides in his den—and he loves it. He invites friends over to view it and told The New York Times, “It looks so right there, in the room where we hang out most.”

Typical CEO.

Schumacher, on the other hand, was a little creeped out by the idea of putting his self-portrait in the living room.

“Everyone would walk in and gasp,” he tells The Times. “Then they would talk about me later. ‘Did you know Joel has a full-length portrait of himself? In his living room? Don’t you think that’s a little much?’…I mean, am I not narcissistic enough already?”

(Hmm, we wonder if people say that about Moonves.)

So now it hangs on a carved mahogany wall in a walk-in closet in his bedroom, where it’s still manages to garner a fair amount of attention from guests including “Hollywood wives.” (We’re not exactly sure what they’re doing there.) Plus, Schumacher tells The Times he always keeps the door open, and the painting illuminated when Milchan is there.

But thanks to Bernie Madoff, we think the director might be able to get rid of it. Milchan reportedly lost some money with the Ponz, so he might not mind if you let him sell it. Now’s your chance!

Photo From The New York Times

