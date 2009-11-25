SEPARATED AT BIRTH: The Parallel Lives Of Poultry Mogul Jim Perdue And One Of His Turkeys

They were both born cute little things, with the business of Thanksgiving in their DNA.

They both grew up on turkey farms.

And the similarities end there.

Today, Jim Purdue is healthy and wealthy, running the multi-billion dollar Purdue poultry empire, the third-largest poulty company in the U.S., and the seventh-largest turkey processor.

But Thomas Turkey — our fictional name for a turkey like the ones sold by the millions by Perdue and other big poultry companies — is likely already head-less in Grandma’s freezer getting ready to be stuffed in an oven.

Here, we take you through the parallel lives of Jim and Thomas, one gilded, cushy and long; the other nasty, brutish, and short.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”conception-1″

title=”Conception”

1 month before birth: Semen from a stud turkey is injected into a hen using a syringe, after being 'milked' from the stud.

9 months before birth: Poultry icon Frank Perdue and his wife….well, you can imagine.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05c0a80000000000a305ae/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”birth-2″

title=”Birth”

Birth: 'Thomas Turkey' hatches from one of the thousands of eggs in the hatchery.

Birth: We aren't sure, but we expect that Jim Perdue was born at a sophisticated, modern hospital near his hometown of Salisbury, Maryland. However, we like to picture him birthed with the help of a county doctor, right here in the iconic Perdue farmhouse.

Right photo: Perdue

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06aab500000000008939c0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”first-days-3″

title=”First days…”

5 days old: 'Thomas Turkey's' beak and toenails are cut off, as his breeders make sure he can't bite or scratch other future oven-stuffer roasters in the crowded brood house.

5 days old: Jim's father Frank Perdue once said 'It takes a tough man to raise a tender chicken.' But we doubt trimming Jim's nails hurt much.

Left photo: Vegan Peace

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b05c2d9000000000095da7a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”growing-up-at-the-factory-4″

title=”Growing up at the factory”

1-4 weeks: 'Thomas Turkey' is kept with thousands of other beakless, toenail-less poults and fattened as quickly as possible.

1-18 years: Young Jim Perdue grows up and comes of age in the poulty factory, under the wing of poultrymen Frank and grandfather Arthur Perdue. The boy works part-time at the Perdue factory during high school, according to the UMass Dartmouth alumni magazine.

Photo: Perdue

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06b08d000000000088eb93/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”adding-commercial-value-5″

title=”Adding “commercial value””

4-10 weeks: At the beginning of this stage in his life, 'Thomas Turkey' is moved with thousands of other males to a brooder barn. Here they are fed a fattening mixture of corn and soy meal, with vitamins, minerals, and antibiotics.

18-21 years: Jim Perdue moves 450 miles south to Wake Forest University in sunny Winston-Salem, NC. The young man majors in biology and enjoys himself as a member of Lambda Chi Alpha, according to the fraternity website.

Right photo: Wikipedia

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06b57a0000000000587d70/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”family-6″

title=”Family”

10-14 weeks: Now it's 'Thomas Turkey's' turn to be a father. Workers at the semen extraction facility stroke Thomas's copulatory organ to produce semen. Each extraction can be used to inseminate several hens, according to Wikipedia.

23-36 years: Jim marries Jan after graduating college, having three children together over the next 13-or-so years.

Photo: Farm Sanctuary

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06c8770000000000e92cc0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”adding-more-commercial-value-7″

title=”Adding more “commercial value””

14-18 weeks: 'Thomas Turkey' keeps gobbling food, growing to the average market weight for a tom, 33 pounds. This is when the brood house gets really crowded.

23-33 years: After a year back at the farm in Salisbury, Jim Perdue decides he needs to get out and do something more with his life. This is the beginning of a decade-long rebellion for the Perdue scion. Jim went first to the University of Massachussetts at Dartmouth, where he earned a masters degree in marine biology. Then it was off to the University of Washington in Seattle, where he earned a PhD in fisheries. The young scientist was initially interested in a career in research and academics, according to an article in the UMass Dartmouth alumni magazine.

Right photos: Wikipedia (UMass Dartmouth and University of Washington in Seattle)

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06ccee0000000000f62da5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”off-to-the-processing-facility-8″

title=”Off to the processing facility”

18 weeks: 'Thomas Turkey' is thrown into a crate on the back of a truck and moved to processing headquarters in Washington, Indiana.

33 years: The prodigal son returns to the processing plant and corporate headquarters in Salisbury, Maryland. He takes on an entry-level plant management job, according to Perdue.

Left photo: Veganpeace.com

Right photo: UMass Dartmouth Alumni Magazine

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06d3180000000000debf89/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”getting-a-raise-9″

title=””Getting a raise””

18 weeks: 'Thomas Turkey' is strung-up by his feet and dunked in an electrified stunning tank. Then his throat is slashed by a mechanical blade.

41 years: After working at a variety of production and quality control positions — and earning a quick MBA at The Perdue Business School at Salisbury State University (that is the business school named for his family, different from the more prestigious Purdue Business School) — Jim Perdue is promoted to chairman of Perdue Farms.

Right photo: Perdue

Left photo: Veganpeace.com

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06d9b900000000006974bf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”a-representative-of-perdue-farms-10″

title=”A representative of Perdue Farms”

20+ weeks: The little turkey who lost his beak five months ago has now lost his head, too. Many turkeys, especially toms, are processed further into products like ground turkey and turkey sausage. But fat old 'Thomas Turkey' is cleaned up, tied up, and bagged — another whole turkey for the Thanksgiving rush.

45 years: Jim Perdue takes over as spokesperson for Perdue farms. Doing his best to match his father's legendary persona, the chairman clowns and cartwheels in a series of humorous commercials.

Left photo: Perdue

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06dfc30000000000ab9841/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”thanksgiving-11″

title=”Thanksgiving”

20+ weeks: The 33-pound 'Thomas Turkey' feeds 14 adults and 5 kids, with plenty of the bird remaining for leftovers. That precise calculation comes from the turkey calculator offered by rival bird company Butterball.

45-59 years (present): Jim Perdue manages 21,000 workers, who process 268 million live pounds of turkey, and generate $4.6 billion in annual sales, according to Watt Poultry. The company has weathered ongoing controversy related to the mistreatment of turkeys at industrial plants like those operated by Perdue, and responded with various commitments to humane and environmental practices.

Good news for Perdue is that America's appetite for turkeys continues to grow — now at 17.6 pounds per person annually. Jim has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afc759b0000000000829cf5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-see-this-12″

title=”Now see this…”

Who's Getting Rich Off Your Thanksgiving Turkey >>

and

How Your Thanksgiving Turkey Gets Made >>

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b01d3c1000000000023ac4a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

