How To Make Money On Twitter

Whoever says Twitter isn’t profitable is lying to you!Over the past couple months, I’ve spent some time developing a fool-proof system for generating revenue on Twitter via robots and text-based, third-party advertising.

I’ve revealed how it works to a very small, select group of close friends. And now, save for the secret sauce, I’ll show you how it’s done.

Here’s how to keep your beer money flowing using Twitter >>>

content=”To begin, you’ll need to think of some keywords and ideas.

What do people want to read? What are hot topics? If words like ‘Apple’, ‘Blackberry’, and ‘Nintendo’ come to mind, you’re doing great. Write down as many keywords as you can and then proceed to Step 2.”

content=”Undoubtedly one of the most tedious parts of the process.

Grab your list of keywords and start at the top. You’ll need to think of an original username related to the keyword (example: my Twitter dedicated to all things Microsoft is called ‘Microsofter’) and snatch that account. Because you can only have one Twitter account per email address, you’ll also have to head over to Gmail and register a linked email account.

For the final part of the registration process, once you have the Twitter account up and running, visit Be-A-Magpie.com. This site is easy to use and lets you automatically interject advertisements into your tweet stream. This is how you’ll make your money.”

content=”This part is the real secret behind making money off Twitter because it requires a knowledge of a programming language, particularly Python.

I used Python to create Twitter robots that automatically send tweets to their respective accounts every hour. The tweets are based around a subject of my choosing and related news is pulled from a site that shall remain nameless for now. The news titles are then posted, along with a shortened URL via bit.ly. A UNIX script automatically keeps these accounts tweeting every hour, all day, all week, all year. The key is to post 15 tweets every hour, no more, no less.”

content=”This part is without a doubt the most complicated step.

How you scrape data and dish it out is up to you – it’s a matter of preference. Also, once you have your program cleaned up and you’ve made a few bots, keep a blank template handy. Whenever I want to create a new bot, I just register the accounts, edit two files and I’m up and running in less than 10 minutes.”

content=”For the 16th tweet, introduce a series of hashtags with keywords related to your keyword.

Yes, I understand that this seems a bit overkill but it will greatly help you when people search for words related or even pseudo-related to your Twitter account. For example: say you made a Twitter related to Nintendo. Even though it’s Nintendo, add the hashtags #SEGA and #PlayStation because as competing companies, they’re bound to attract attention. Make sure the all-hashtag tweet is set to go out every hour.”

content=”Start your account off with a couple of real tweets.

A simple ‘Hey everyone!’ or a retweet or three will do just fine. Once you’re content with that, add some friends in related industires who are likely to retweet you. Twitter is all about friendships and retweeting, so the more people you add, the more likely you are to receive an RT.

And don’t forget to customise. Add a user icon and spruce up your colours. Add a repeating background image and fill in stuff like the ‘Bio’ section and ‘Location’ so that people think you’re a real person. It’s easy to spot a newly registered bot, but with a little paint, you can get around in stealth mode.”

content=”Not every Twitter bot you make will be a hit.

I thought some video game centric bots I made, like @funwithsega, would really take off. They didn’t but that’s OK. Some of my original bots and new ones have done very well. They cover topics from Linux (@funwithlinux) to Apple (@applenewsies) to Dow and S&P Indexes (@indexlist).

At this point, I sit back and relax. The ads are interjected automatically after every 10 or 15 tweets, depending on what preferences I set up. I gain more followers through other user’s retweets and the hashtag tweets I originally setup in Step 4. The faster the Twitter accounts grow, the more money I make. Be-A-Magpie collects all the dimes, nickels, and quarters I receive and after $50.00, I’m given the option of receiving a check.”

content=”To make money off Twitter, you don’t have to be a computer whiz.

But with that said, not everyone is capable of pulling this off. You have to have an Internet connection running all the time and a computer that’s always on. A knowledge of Python is strongly recommended and if you’re 100% clueless about programming, this probably isn’t for you.

Some would also debate the ethics issues associated with Twitter-based advertising. But then a lot of folks debate the ethics of advertising in general. Personally, I’m fine with it.”

