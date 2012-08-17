A Tablet Straining to Do It All

The hot news in Silicon Valley legal circles these days is Apple’s titaniclawsuit against Samsung. Apple maintains that Samsung pilfered some of its iPhone and iPad designs when creating the Samsung Galaxy series of phones and tablets.



It’s a big, big deal; billions of dollars are at stake. And it’s already having an effect: these days, Samsung is being careful to avoid unvarnished Apple mimicry.

Take the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1, an iPad competitor, which goes on sale Thursday. (It would be really nice if Samsung didn’t name every single product Galaxy, regardless of the category. If you say “I just bought the Samsung Galaxy,” nobody knows if you bought a phone, a tablet or a dishwasher.)

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.