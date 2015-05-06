A table at The Fat Duck in Melbourne is up for auction

The relocation of British chef Heston Blumenthal’s Michelin 3-star restaurant The Fat Duck to Melbourne’s Crown created Australia’s hottest dining destination, but unfortunately, all the seats were sold before it even opened for a six-month Antipodean stint.

Except for one table for four people on Saturday, July 11, at the chef’s table, which Blumenthal donated to the Snowdome Foundation to auction off and raise money to fight blood cancers.

Bidding on the table currently sits at just under $20,000, with nine days to go. The winning bidder will enjoy 16 courses and matched wines for four, while sitting at the pass in the kitchen, watching all the action as Blumenthal and his team weave their magic.

Blumenthal said he heard about the Foundation from a mate and wanted to help.

“We’ve all had family and friends battle cancer and it’s just a blow when options run out. At the end of the day, it is the hope of finding a new treatment that keeps us all going,” he said.

The Snowdome Foundation will get all the money for research to help people living with leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

To bid on the table, all the details are here.

The auction closes at 5pm on Friday, May 15.

