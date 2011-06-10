A T-Shirt May Keep The Best Player On The Israeli Women's Basketball Team On The Sidelines

Photo: AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli women’s national basketball team says one of its stars might be kept out of the European championship because of a disagreement over her religious observance and the team uniform.University of Toledo and Israeli national team point guard Naama Shafir is an Orthodox Jew who wears a T-shirt under her jersey because Jewish modesty rules require her to cover her shoulders.



International basketball regulations require all members of a team to wear the same uniform. organisers of the championships in Poland this month have informed the Israelis she will not be able to play with her T-shirt. Shafir said Thursday she won’t play without it.

An Israeli appeal to a world basketball panel in Geneva was rejected on technical grounds on Wednesday. The deadline for more appeals has passed.

