A T-Rex Dinosaur Highway Has Been Found in Canada

International researchers have uncovered ancient footprints (shown above) of Tyrannosaurids, the T-rex family, in Canada.

The skeletons of T-Rex are well documented but the footprints are surprisingly rare and have been found previously in the western United States and Mongolia.

The researchers say this is the first time track marks of this dinosaur type have been found.

These trackways are from the Upper Cretaceous of northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

All three trackways in the sandstone show animals heading together southeast within an 8.5 metre-wide corridor.

