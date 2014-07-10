A Sydney Woman Caught A Real Estate Agent's Drone Hovering Outside Her Kitchen Window

Picture: Getty Images

Real estate agents in Sydney’s northern suburbs are being investigated for using drones to allegedly scout potential properties.

The Mosman Daily this morning reported that one woman in Mosman saw a drone hovering outside the kitchen window of her top-floor apartment.

She phoned police and was told it was a real estate agent’s drone.

“I got a shock. At first i thought it was a plane in the distance,’ the woman told the Mosman Daily.

“I could see flashing lights and realised it was a drone. What are they looking at?

“What are they scoping for? It’s crazy.”

A police spokeswoman told the Mosman Daily “nothing illegal was taking place” and the real estate agent flying the drone had the appropriate papers to do so.

Real Estate Institute of NSW (REINSW) president Malcolm Gunning said the institute didn’t have any guidelines for using drones and that they “gave a good perspective of how that particular property sits in the landscape”.

He did, however, promise the body would consider the issue in light of the woman’s complaint to police.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) legislation says all unmanned aircraft weighing more than 2kg need to have a UAS operator’s certificate.

Licensed operators are not allowed to fly above 400ft and can’t fly within 30m of people not involved with the operation.

While drones are changing the way people view the world, from amazing footage of a fireworks display to Martha Stewart’s own footage of her farm, concerns about privacy aren’t going to go away.

Late last month, a US woman told CNN she saw a drone hovering outside her window while she was changing.

And in Los Angeles last month, hockey fans cheered as they took down a police drone which they say was watching their celebrations after the LA Kings won the NHL’s Stanley Cup.

