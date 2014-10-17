A Sydney Shark Bite Victim's Dad Just Posted Her Wound Pics On Facebook

Kirra-belle Olsson in hospital after being bitten by a shark. Picture: Jamie Olsson/Facebook

A teenager who survived a shark bite this morning on Sydney’s northern beaches shared pictures of the damage to her leg on Facebook. Well, her dad did.

13-year-old surfer Kirra-belle Olsson was bitten at Avoca Beach this morning by what it believed to be a one-metre shark.

Her father Jamie posted the pictures from Gosford Hospital.

Olsson – a promising surfer with several junior titles – was treated at the scene by bystanders before being taken to hospital.

She was surfing 10-15m from the shore when bitten.

Other surfers reported a “whale-like” fin in the water but say it belonged to a creature too big to be the same one which bit Olsson.

Police say lifesavers are patrolling the beach on jetskis and advising people not to enter the water.

