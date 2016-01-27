A Sydney man has died in an avalanche in the States

Dave Hannagan and his partner Cathy Grimes. Photo: Dave Hannagan/ Facebook.

A Sydney real estate agent died in an avalanche in the US over the weekend.

Bondi resident Dave Hannagan and his American partner Cathy Grimes were killed when a 2-metre deep avalanche hit them as they skied at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming.

The area they were skiing in was said to be a hazardous out-of-bounds area.

A third skier was able survive by grabbing onto a tree.

Hannagan, 46, and Grimes, 36, had met during the New Year period and had since been travelling together.

They had checked into the resort on January 23.

A spokesman for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort says the couple may not have been “properly prepared for the back-country”.

“They didn’t have (avalanche) transceivers and they apparently didn’t know the terrain very well,” she said.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center forecast avalanche conditions as “Moderate” for the weekend.

The website says the last time someone died in the area was in 1969.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is working with US authorities to confirm Hannagan’s death.

Hannagan was a former ski instructor at Perisher, in Australia.

