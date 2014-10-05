A Sydney Man Has Been Charged With Murder After A Body Was Found In The Boot Of A Car

Forensic police. Photo: Luis Ascui/ Getty

A Sydney man faced Parramatta Bail Court today after a body was found in the boot of a car at Lidcombe last month.

The 36-year-old Campsie man, Zhen Fang, was arrested at Sydney airport yesterday after arriving in the country on a flight from China.

He was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with murder of Ting Huang.

Huang’s body was found in a green Honda Accord which had been abandoned near Rookwood Cemetery.

The victim is thought to have been in the boot of the car for two weeks before his remains were found.

Magistrate Carolyn Barkell denied Fang bail.

