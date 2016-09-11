A Sydney man has been charged over a terrorism act

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The 22-year-old man was charged today with committing a terrorist attack and attempted murder after a man was stabbed at Minto in Sydney’s southwest on Saturday afternoon.

Joint Counter Terrorism Team officers charged a man after emergency services were called to Ohlfsen Road, Minto, about 4pm yesterday, where it is alleged a 59-year-old man was stabbed a number of times while walking through a reserve.

He suffered serious injuries to his body and hands and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The victim and his attacker were not known to each other.

The man then allegedly attempted to stab police when they arrived on the seen. He was arrested and a large knife was seized before he was taken to Macquarie Fields Police Station, where this morning he was charged with terrorism and attempted murder offences.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today, Sunday, September 11.

Police said there was no ongoing threat in relation to this incident.

The ABC reported that the accused is known to locals for his religious beliefs.

His actions come less than a week after Islamic State issued a call for “lone wolf” attacks in prominent Australian locations.

