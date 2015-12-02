Two homes in Sydney's west raided following a threat to a police station

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty

Police have targeted two home in Merrylands, in Sydney’s west, one for the second time in just over two months following a threat made to a Sydney police station.

Under firearms prohibition orders police targeted the properties, one being on Lockwood Street, at about 6am on Wednesday.

The ABC reports the property is home to Talal Alameddine, 22, who was charged with allegedly supplying the gun to Farhad Jabar, the teenager who was shot dead after he killed police employee Curtis Cheng in October.

Alameddine is currently being held in custody and is expected to face court next month.

Since Cheng’s death NSW Police have introduced a “shoot first” policy to deal with armed terrorists.

The operation was led by the Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad (MEOCS).

Nothing of interest was located but MEOCS detectives are continuing their investigation into information about a threat involving a firearm at a greater Sydney police station.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.