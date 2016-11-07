A Sydney burglar is at large despite being shot in the buttocks with bow and arrow

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/ Getty Images.

A burglar is still at large after he was shot in the buttocks with a bow and arrow during a foiled break and enter in Sydney.

After breaking into a couple’s home in Wattlegrove, in southwest Sydney on Sunday, and trying to steal possessions and a car, the thief was shot by the 68-year-old homeowner as he tried to retreat the scene on foot.

Despite being hit by the arrow, the unknown man managed to flee in a Mazda Tribute.

Police have now seized the bow and arrow as evidence and established crime scene to be examined by a forensics team.

The thief, who is still at large, is described as Caucasian, between 30 and 35 years of age.

Inquiries with hospitals have yet to locate anyone treated for an injury consistent with this incident. If anyone does have information that can assist the investigation, they are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

