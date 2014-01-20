A Sydney Brothel Owner Testified Today In The Criminal Case Against Craig Thomson

Former Labor MP Craig Thomson has been charged with using Health Services Union funds to pay for prostitutes. Photo: Getty

A sydney brothel owner took the stand at Melbourne Magistrates Court today, to testify in the criminal case against former Labor MP Craig Thomson.

Thomson has been charged with multiple counts of fraud after allegedly using Health Services Union funds to pay for prostitutes, as well as other adult services.

Peter Lazaris, owner of the Touch of Class brothel and escort service in Surry Hills told the court any video records that could show Thomson at the premises are no longer available, according to media reports.

Thomson is accused of making the payments when he was national secretary of the union in 2006. Lazaris told the court video records were destroyed once they were six years old.

Lazaris also explained the procedure used at the brothel when clients wished to have an escort come to a hotel. This service would appear on a client’s credit card bill as “staff call,” a description Lazaris reportedly identified on Thomson’s bill against a $660 charge.

The brothel owner also said a drivers licence or other photo ID was required for customers who wanted to pay with credit cards, and the brothel’s receptionist would make a photocopy.

There is more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.