A Sydney Betta Electrical Store Burned Down Last Night, Losing About $2.5 Million

A Betta Electrical store in Kingsford has burnt down overnight with losses for the business estimated to be more than $2.5 million.

80 fire fighters battled the blaze for an hour and despite losing the building their quick response is believed to have saved a neighbouring church, childcare centre and petrol station, avoiding what could have been a much more disastrous scene.

At 3am this morning NSW Incident Alerts posted on their Facebook page, “Kingsford fire is now been controlled, 20 fire crews on scene. Roads in area may be closed for sometime,” with this photo:

Fire and police investigators will examine the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze, reports The Daily Telegraph.

